AFD offers advice to residents about CO after leak at Taco Bell
Carbon monoxide, it's known as the silent killer but do you know how to protect you and your family from the odorless gas? Albany firefighters are urging you to make sure you've installed carbon monoxide detectors throughout your homes to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. They used their tools to detect the CO levels, and used power fans to ventilate the restaurant, to allow employees back inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Apr 7
|Whiteboy
|18
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|Mar 27
|Fighter
|13
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Mar 23
|Gsxr
|71
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Mar 12
|41bendm3ova
|14
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Secrety123
|12
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Chip
|3
|Anal play
|Feb '17
|Denny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC