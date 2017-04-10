Addiction an issue among convenience store gamblers
After more than 60 law enforcement agents raided Valdosta area businesses in search of evidence of illegal gambling Wednesday, experts are discussing the effects machines at convenience stores and other places can have on those with addictions. Some psychologists said gambling schemes are designed in very addicting ways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09)
|15 hr
|Dearmont
|26
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Kimgg546
|73
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Apr 7
|Whiteboy
|18
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|Mar 27
|Fighter
|13
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|41bendm3ova
|14
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Secrety123
|12
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Chip
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC