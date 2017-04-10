A cheering squad for Albany woman in fight for her life
Paying it forward, that is what one Albany breast cancer survivor did Friday to support her friend battling stage four ovarian cancer. Friday, Albany Pink, founded by Albany Motorcars, rallied Lovett's friends and family in a surprise, where they gave her gifts and many well wishes.
