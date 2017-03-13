The Daddy Daughter Dance will be read...

The Daddy Daughter Dance will be ready for Saturday night

Saturday Mar 11

There are lots of changes in store for the 18th annual Daddy Daughter Dance, benefiting Girls Inc. of Albany and Girls Scouts of Historic Georgia. One of the changes is the venue.

Albany, GA

