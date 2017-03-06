Students spend spring break helping Albany
Habitat for Humanity is sending some of the students who want to spend their break volunteering to Albany to help clean up storm debris. Two groups, one traveling over fifteen hundred miles, spent last week here and two more from Minnesota and Nebraska are in town this week.
