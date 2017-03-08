Robbers leave victim with socks, skivvies

An Albany juvenile, tells police that he was robbed of everything he had, except his socks and underwear last night on Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd., about 11:30. He said he was walking away from R&M Grocery in the 2400 block of MLK, when two young, armed, black males, about 17 or 18, accosted him.

