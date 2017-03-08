Residents upset by proposed apartment complex

"About 80 percent of our residents are either displaced or severely impacted in our homes and they're not really in a position to take on another challenge like this," said Russell Gray, who lives in the area behind the Knights of Columbus building and 'A time to dance' studio.. The challenge? Convincing city officials the commercial property off Gillionville road is no place for a 75-unit apartment complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.