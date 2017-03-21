Publix corporate representatives presented $38,500 on Tuesday.
Employees from the Albany and Lee County Publix Super Markets pledged to give 50 thousand dollars to United Way in 2017. On Tuesday the Publix's corporate offices presented their own contribution to United Way, with a check for $38,500.
