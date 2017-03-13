Police search for Rite Aid burglar

Police search for Rite Aid burglar

7 hrs ago

Police said the suspect was seen wearing green sweatpants, a green hoodie, and black Nike shows with red shoe strings. When officers arrived in the 700 block of South Patterson Street, witnesses told them that an unidentified African American man came into the store with his face covered, carrying a gun, and demanded money from the employees.

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Dougherty County was issued at March 14 at 8:40PM EDT

