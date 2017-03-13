Police search for Rite Aid burglar
Police said the suspect was seen wearing green sweatpants, a green hoodie, and black Nike shows with red shoe strings. When officers arrived in the 700 block of South Patterson Street, witnesses told them that an unidentified African American man came into the store with his face covered, carrying a gun, and demanded money from the employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Sun
|41bendm3ova
|14
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Mar 6
|Secrety123
|12
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|Mar 5
|Chip
|3
|Anal play
|Feb 28
|Denny
|2
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Feb 19
|41bendm3ova
|15
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Feb '17
|Jim bobcock ESQ
|3
|Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Denny
|4
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC