Police arrest 2 more suspects, search for 3 others in Albany homicide
The Albany Police Department Robbery/Homicide Unit has made two more arrests and are searching for three others in the shooting death of an Albany man. Eric Davis, 20, also known as "Booney", and Markell Brown, 26, have both been arrested and charged with felony murder in the March 4 death of John Lewis, Jr., 21 .
