If the application is accepted, this ...

If the application is accepted, this area could become a 75-unit apartment complex

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

On Tuesday night, a group of Albany homeowners will learn if they'll have to share a "backyard" with a If city commissioners approve this proposal it would allow DHM Developer Incorporated of Valdosta to build a 75-unit apartment complex where the Knights of Columbus building currently sits. Two members voted for the proposal, Art Brown being one of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10) Mon Fighter 13
ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10) Mar 23 Gsxr 71
In a friends truck (Jun '10) Mar 12 41bendm3ova 14
David Osteen (May '13) Mar 6 Secrety123 12
Amanda Fouche (Oct '14) Mar 5 Chip 3
Anal play Feb 28 Denny 2
black girls tribbing (Mar '13) Feb '17 41bendm3ova 15
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Albany, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,562 • Total comments across all topics: 279,888,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC