Hoping to find "good" after the tragedy of Albany's twin storms

Can " good "come out of the pain suffered in the devastation of the two January storms on Albany and Dougherty County? Now that much of the initial cleanup phase is winding down, Albany and Dougherty County leaders are hoping to bring in state and federal funding to kick start economic growth. The January storms hurt Albany and Dougherty County, but now leaders say it provides an opportunity to find good in the recovery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.