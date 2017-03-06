Georgia Forestry Commission assesses ...

Georgia Forestry Commission assesses tree damage after storms

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Assessors from the Georgia Forestry Commission were in Albany on Monday to determine which trees need to be destroyed after the January storms. Members of the team will be in Albany for at least the next two days assessing every single tree on the map.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Osteen (May '13) Mon Secrety123 12
Amanda Fouche (Oct '14) Mar 5 Chip 3
Anal play Feb 28 Denny 2
black girls tribbing (Mar '13) Feb 19 41bendm3ova 15
News 18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st... Feb '17 Jim bobcock ESQ 3
Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14) Feb '17 Denny 4
News 18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st... Jan '17 60 years back 5
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Albany, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,659 • Total comments across all topics: 279,395,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC