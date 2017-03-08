Former Albany tax preparer fined, permanently barred
The owner of a former Albany tax preparation business was ordered to repay the United States nearly $950,000, and permanently barred from ever preparing tax returns again. Jason Stinson of Longwood Florida was sentenced Tuesday in Orlando Federal Court in a civil order following a six day trial.
