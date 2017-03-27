FEMA extends disaster applications for 60 days
However, FEMA officials said that Joint Field Office and FEMA Region IV said they were not able to justify the need to extend the DRC operations. But even though the center has closed, FEMA will accept late registrations for an additional 60 days after the deadline to close the Albany disaster center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fighter
|13
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Mar 23
|Gsxr
|71
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Mar 12
|41bendm3ova
|14
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Mar 6
|Secrety123
|12
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|Mar 5
|Chip
|3
|Anal play
|Feb 28
|Denny
|2
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|41bendm3ova
|15
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC