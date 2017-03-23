Family Day will be located at 100 W R...

Family Day will be located at 100 W Roosevelt Ave, Albany, GA.

Read more: WALB-TV Albany

An annual Albany event will be at a new location this year, due to damaged caused by January's storms. Since the museum cannot host this year's event, Thronateeska Heritage Center will host the event, with help from Albany Parks and Recreation Department.

