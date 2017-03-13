Driver cited for sideswiping tanker truck on Liberty Expressway, spilling chicken waste

Georgia State Patrol Troopers cited an Albany driver after they say his SUV sideswiped a tanker truck on the Liberty Expressway Thursday night, causing the tanker to overturn in the median. Troopers say the driver of the tanker, 26 year old Kentavious Powell of Dawson, was treated at the hospital for a broken arm, cuts, and bruises.

