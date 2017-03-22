Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler tells WALB that a person who died in Albany recently, was found to have West Nile Virus in their system. Fowler said that it's not likely the individual actually died from the virus, but it does show that its present in the area, and being transmitted to people.
