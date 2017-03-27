Developer Pace Burt shows the plans for the old Albany Heights.
The Albany native and longtime developer said revamping the old Albany Heights Apartment Complex into the Flats at 249 is more than just another project on his to-do list. "This is an exciting project for downtown and there is a lot of pressure on me and my construction team to make sure everything is perfect," said Burt.
