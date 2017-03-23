'Ball is rolling' on proposed histori...

'Ball is rolling' on proposed historic marker in downtown Albany

A former city commissioner and prominent church leader is one step closer to commemorating Albany's role in the Civil Rights Movement. Reverend Henry Mathis of Shiloh Baptist Church has proposed a historic marker at the spot where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was jailed during the Albany Movement in the 1960s.

