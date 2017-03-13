An East Albany disabled veteran received a pleasant surprise Friday afternoon.
Findakly spent her Spring Break working with Flint River Habitat for Humanity, her favorite past time since being introduced to it in high school. But she was really there for, "the perspective that we gain from this is something that you can't learn about or read from a book or learn in the class," remarked Findakly, and of course to brighten Hall's day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Sun
|41bendm3ova
|14
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Mar 6
|Secrety123
|12
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|Mar 5
|Chip
|3
|Anal play
|Feb 28
|Denny
|2
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Feb 19
|41bendm3ova
|15
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Feb '17
|Jim bobcock ESQ
|3
|Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Denny
|4
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC