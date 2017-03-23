Albany Relief and Recovery seeks volu...

Albany Relief and Recovery seeks volunteers

18 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

A group of volunteers assisting storm victims in Albany are still helping people two months after the devastating January storms. Director Stephen Young said the group averaged around 75 to 100 volunteers a day in the weeks following the storm, but, now, only sees a handful.

