Albany Relief and Recovery seeks volunteers
A group of volunteers assisting storm victims in Albany are still helping people two months after the devastating January storms. Director Stephen Young said the group averaged around 75 to 100 volunteers a day in the weeks following the storm, but, now, only sees a handful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Mar 12
|41bendm3ova
|14
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Mar 6
|Secrety123
|12
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|Mar 5
|Chip
|3
|Anal play
|Feb 28
|Denny
|2
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|41bendm3ova
|15
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Feb '17
|Jim bobcock ESQ
|3
|Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Denny
|4
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC