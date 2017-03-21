Albany church hosts 4-day storm relief revival
"A lot of people are questioning God, you know why this happened, since you're so kind and so loving why did you allow this to happen. But we want them to know that God has not left them, and he's still with them even in the midst of the storm," said Pastor John Severson.
