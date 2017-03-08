AFD: Change your smoke detector batteries on daylight saving time
As South Georgians prepare to spring forward this weekend, Albany firefighters want to remind you to check your smoke detector. Albany Firefighters said people should use Daylight Saving time as a reminder to change out the batteries in your smoke detector "Is an early warning device.
