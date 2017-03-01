A coworker provided the wooden cross ...

A coworker provided the wooden cross for the vigil

Coworkers celebrated the life of the 17-year-old Karon Grier who died in a car wreck this past weekend. His coworkers at Albany's movie theater circled around a cross with Karon's picture on it, sharing stories of their late friend.

