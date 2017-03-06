3 Arrested in Gadsden Co. Counterfeit...

3 Arrested in Gadsden Co. Counterfeit Money Ring

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says they launched an investigation on Sunday, March 5 involving fake money being used at several local businesses in the area. Working with the United States Secret Service, Johnny Wilson, 26, LaShelton Wilson, 24, and Cody Thomas, 31, from Albany Georgia were arrested in Gadsden County.

