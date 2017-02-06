Troopers warn against drunk driving after Super Bowl
With a lot of people celebrating for the Super Bowl on Sunday night, the Georgia State Patrol wants you to stay safe on the roads. Georgia State Patrol Trooper Robert Corbin said Sunday there are a lot of troopers on the roads in the Albany area right now.
