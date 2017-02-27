The Voice Season 12 Premiere Recap: Love Isn't Just In the Air, It's On the Air
After two seasons off, Gwen Stefani returned to the coaching panel for Season 12 of The Voice , and host Carson Daly was quick to address the elephant in the room. No, not her new-since-last-time relationship with fellow coach Blake Shelton, an actual guy in the room in an elephant costume.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TVLine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anal play
|1 hr
|Denny
|2
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Feb 24
|Secret123
|9
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Feb 19
|41bendm3ova
|15
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Feb 4
|Jim bobcock ESQ
|3
|Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14)
|Feb 2
|Denny
|4
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Jan '17
|60 years back
|5
|Albany's adult entertainment business owners sa... (Sep '07)
|Jan '17
|USS LIBERTY
|6
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC