The old Albany Heights will become The Flats at 249.
By the end of 2017, Downtown Albany will be home to around 60 new residents and downtown businesses could not be happier. Earlier this month, city leaders decided on the future of the old Albany Heights building on Pine Avenue which will be turned into a residential space.
