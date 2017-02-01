The MARC is located at 2602 Dawson Road in Albany.
On Thursday, February 2, 2017, the American Red Cross and other organizations will team up to open a Multi-Agency Resource Center in Albany. Those affected by last month's tornado can stop by the center to learn about the resources available to them.
