SNCC legacy project brings together former members of the civil rights movement
The project aims to share the history of SNCC and collect stories from former members of the Civil Rights Movement. In the early 1960s, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee organized youth across the South in the fight for desegregation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Feb 4
|Jim bobcock ESQ
|3
|Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14)
|Feb 2
|Denny
|4
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Jan 27
|60 years back
|5
|Albany's adult entertainment business owners sa... (Sep '07)
|Jan 24
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Who is the best remodler to handle storm damage?
|Jan 24
|lavon affair
|2
|whitegirls sleeping with black people (Apr '11)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|50
|ConAgra pleads guilty to shipping tainted peanu...
|Dec '16
|Jiffy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC