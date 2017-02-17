Simon Carlyle speaking at the town hall
Albany city officials say the next step in storm recovery is debris pickup, and they hope to have it done in three months. Homeowners with debris are encouraged to separate it by type, and place it in the right of way where you would typically place a garbage can for removal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Feb 4
|Jim bobcock ESQ
|3
|Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14)
|Feb 2
|Denny
|4
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Jan 27
|60 years back
|5
|Albany's adult entertainment business owners sa... (Sep '07)
|Jan 24
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Who is the best remodler to handle storm damage?
|Jan 24
|lavon affair
|2
|whitegirls sleeping with black people (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|tinkle tinkle
|50
|ConAgra pleads guilty to shipping tainted peanu...
|Dec '16
|Jiffy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC