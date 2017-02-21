Saturday's meeting will be at 10 a.m. at the Law Enforcement Center
Dougherty County Storm victims are being encouraged to attend a meeting Saturday morning because they might be forced to make expensive changes in their homes after the storm. Houses that sustained more half its worth in damages or reside in high-risk flood areas will either have to be raised to county standards, or require abandonment.
