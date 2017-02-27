Relief distribution center to open ju...

Relief distribution center to open just blocks from ground zero of Albany tornado

Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Just blocks away from some of the areas hit hardest by the January 22ND tornado in Albany stands the Woodmen Life building. The fraternal organization faced some damage, but is now using its 820 Liberty Expressway location to give back to storm victims.

