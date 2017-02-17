Rain makes conditions more difficult for Port Hills firefighters
The "wet cloud" was insufficient to take the sting out of remaining hotspots, instead grounding helicopters and making smouldering ground more difficult to spot. "It's like spit on a barbecue," said incident controller Richard McNamara, who estimated they had lost at least six hours of fire-fighting time.
