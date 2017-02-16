Price tag to repair Albany utilities ...

Price tag to repair Albany utilities steep

Tuesday Read more: WALB-TV Albany

The price tag to simply restore power to Albany residents after the January storms now stands at $6.4 million dollars. During a power point presentation to Albany city commissioners, City Manager Sharon Subadan said 349 power poles had to be completely replaced after the high winds and then a tornado ripped through the city during two separate storms last month.

