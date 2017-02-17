Police release list of qualified, licensed contractors
Contractors from around the country are here in Albany offering their services to help with home repairs after last month's tornadoes. The Dougherty County Police department said they haven't had many calls of scams, but they expect that to change as more debris is cleared, which means more homeowners can start making necessary repairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anal play
|Sun
|Denny
|1
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Sun
|41bendm3ova
|15
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Feb 4
|Jim bobcock ESQ
|3
|Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14)
|Feb 2
|Denny
|4
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Jan 27
|60 years back
|5
|Albany's adult entertainment business owners sa... (Sep '07)
|Jan 24
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Who is the best remodler to handle storm damage?
|Jan 24
|lavon affair
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC