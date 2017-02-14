"Pink Gun" robbery teen pleads guilty

"Pink Gun" robbery teen pleads guilty

Monday an Albany teen, pleaded guilty to sticking up 2 convenience stores with a pink handgun when he was just 15 years old. Michael Alexander will serve 7 years in prison as part of his sentence.

