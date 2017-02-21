Ms. Whitney Strickland
Ms. Whitney Blake Strickland, 33, of Leesburg, GA died Friday, February 24, 2017 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Bulloch County, GA. Born in Albany, GA, Whitney was a life-long resident of Albany, GA and Lee Co., GA.
