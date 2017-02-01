More
Columbus Tech teamed up with other vocational schools in our area to gather goods for the city of Albany, which was hit by recent storms and tornadoes. Students and staff donated items such as cleaning supplies, toys, and personal care items to storm victims who are still recovering.
