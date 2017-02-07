More
Famed Albany attorney, Tommy Malone, was inducted into the National Trial Lawyers Hall of Fame Monday afternoon during the annual ceremony in Miami, Florida. During his acceptance speech, Malone said he was "amazed that a country boy from Albany" who faced "many odds", was able to succeed in winning pivotal court cases, especially noting his work on behalf of civil rights and representing people who were powerless.
