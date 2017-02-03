M.A.R.C. opens following Red Cross shelter closing
As the Red Cross closes the shelter at the Albany Civic Center, the Red Cross M.A.R.C. opens in Albany. Now that the shelter is closed the M.A.R.C. will help people find long-term care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14)
|Thu
|Denny
|4
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Jan 27
|60 years back
|5
|Albany's adult entertainment business owners sa... (Sep '07)
|Jan 24
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Who is the best remodler to handle storm damage?
|Jan 24
|lavon affair
|2
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Jan 23
|davy
|2
|whitegirls sleeping with black people (Apr '11)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|50
|ConAgra pleads guilty to shipping tainted peanu...
|Dec '16
|Jiffy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC