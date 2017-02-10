How to help speed up storm debris cle...

How to help speed up storm debris clean-up

Friday Feb 10 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Expect to see most of the storm debris across Dougherty County caused by January's tornado cleaned-up by late April. That's because the county leadership has signed on a debris removal company, Ceres Environmental, and a debris collection monitoring service, Tetra Tech, with a goal to remove the downed trees, construction, household remains, and all storm debris in just 90 days from January 22, the date the EF-3 tornado whipped up an estimated 875,000 cubic yards of trash.

