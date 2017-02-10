How to help speed up storm debris clean-up
Expect to see most of the storm debris across Dougherty County caused by January's tornado cleaned-up by late April. That's because the county leadership has signed on a debris removal company, Ceres Environmental, and a debris collection monitoring service, Tetra Tech, with a goal to remove the downed trees, construction, household remains, and all storm debris in just 90 days from January 22, the date the EF-3 tornado whipped up an estimated 875,000 cubic yards of trash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas oven explosion reported at Bainbridge bakery
|19 hr
|Will Dockery
|3
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Feb 4
|Jim bobcock ESQ
|3
|Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14)
|Feb 2
|Denny
|4
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Jan 27
|60 years back
|5
|Albany's adult entertainment business owners sa... (Sep '07)
|Jan 24
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Who is the best remodler to handle storm damage?
|Jan 24
|lavon affair
|2
|whitegirls sleeping with black people (Apr '11)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|50
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC