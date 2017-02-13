High speed chase armed robber given 40 year sentence
The armed robbery suspect, who led law enforcement on a high speed chase through two counties, then down the main street of Albany, was handed a 40 year sentence Monday. 24 year old William Owens pleaded guilty to armed robbery charges and was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison without the chance of any parole.
