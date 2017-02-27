Have you seen this man?
Sylvester Police detectives hope you can help identify three suspects who are brazen enough to load merchandise in a truck, and simply drive away. Police got a picture of what they describe as an older white man who wears a camouflage T-shirt with brown pants, and a cap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
