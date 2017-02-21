Firebirds get annual physicals before disaster relief game
The Georgia Firebirds took their annual sports exams Friday afternoon before they suit up for their first preseason game next week. 50 players went through six different stations where physicians performed several exams from height weight to muscular skeletal and physical exams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Feb 24
|Secret123
|9
|Anal play
|Feb 19
|Denny
|1
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Feb 19
|41bendm3ova
|15
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Feb 4
|Jim bobcock ESQ
|3
|Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14)
|Feb 2
|Denny
|4
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Jan 27
|60 years back
|5
|Albany's adult entertainment business owners sa... (Sep '07)
|Jan '17
|USS LIBERTY
|6
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC