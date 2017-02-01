Downed power lines left thousands wit...

Downed power lines left thousands without power following the two storms.

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Albany residents who were without power for weeks after January 2nd storms are concerned after getting their latest utility bills, but representatives from Albany Utilities said they have an answer. "I told my wife, I said well we ought to have a nice low bill this month that will help us out because we spent $25 a day on a generator," said Taylor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14) 1 hr Denny 4
News 18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st... Jan 27 60 years back 5
News Albany's adult entertainment business owners sa... (Sep '07) Jan 24 USS LIBERTY 6
Who is the best remodler to handle storm damage? Jan 24 lavon affair 2
News 18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st... Jan 23 davy 2
whitegirls sleeping with black people (Apr '11) Jan 16 tinkle tinkle 50
News ConAgra pleads guilty to shipping tainted peanu... Dec '16 Jiffy 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Albany, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,982 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC