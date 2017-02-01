Donated chainsaws, supplies helping clean-up storm debris

Cleaning up nearly two million cubic yards of storm debris in Dougherty County is a daunting task, and one piece of equipment is proving vital to storm clean-up across South Georgia--a chainsaw. With major donations from NAPA, O'Reilly Autoparts, Advanced Autoparts, and individuals, Tom Gieryic at Gieryic's Automotive Repair on Dawson Road in Albany has handed out 24 industrial strength chainsaws to vetted volunteers, including the volunteer Dougherty Search and Rescue team.

