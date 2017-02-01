Donated chainsaws, supplies helping clean-up storm debris
Cleaning up nearly two million cubic yards of storm debris in Dougherty County is a daunting task, and one piece of equipment is proving vital to storm clean-up across South Georgia--a chainsaw. With major donations from NAPA, O'Reilly Autoparts, Advanced Autoparts, and individuals, Tom Gieryic at Gieryic's Automotive Repair on Dawson Road in Albany has handed out 24 industrial strength chainsaws to vetted volunteers, including the volunteer Dougherty Search and Rescue team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girls Inc. of Columbus lends aid to sisters at ...
|Mon
|Terrance Zod
|17
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Jan 27
|60 years back
|5
|Albany's adult entertainment business owners sa... (Sep '07)
|Jan 24
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Who is the best remodler to handle storm damage?
|Jan 24
|lavon affair
|2
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Jan 23
|davy
|2
|Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14)
|Jan 22
|Denny
|2
|whitegirls sleeping with black people (Apr '11)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|50
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC