Damage outside the office on January 2
Hamilton Relay, which was severely damaged in a January 2 storm in Albany, has resumed operations and training classes, in two temporary locations. "First and foremost, Hamilton is grateful that the employees working at the time the storm hit escaped with only a few minor injuries," said Dixie Ziegler, vice president of Hamilton Relay.
