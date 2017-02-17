Damage has prevented AFD from using their training facility
Albany Fire Department officials say they're now getting help removing the storm debris at their fire training center thanks to a non-profit disaster organization. Training stopped after the facility was hit by the powerful tornado on January 22nd, which could keep hundreds of new firefighters from getting their certifications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anal play
|20 hr
|Denny
|1
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Sun
|41bendm3ova
|15
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Feb 4
|Jim bobcock ESQ
|3
|Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14)
|Feb 2
|Denny
|4
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Jan 27
|60 years back
|5
|Albany's adult entertainment business owners sa... (Sep '07)
|Jan 24
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Who is the best remodler to handle storm damage?
|Jan 24
|lavon affair
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC